Wu Blockchain reports that Binance's recently supported stablecoin, FDUSD has issued more than 68.3 million on the Ethereum network and 14.98 million on BNBChain today. The total issuance now surpasses 104.4 million, with over 99.9% of these tokens located in Binance-controlled wallet addresses.

The current daily trading volume for FDUSD is approximately $165 million, predominantly driven by the FDUSD/USDT trading pair, which accounts for 93.68% of the volume. The FDUSD/BUSD pair makes up 6.27% of the total trading volume, indicating the emerging popularity of the newly supported asset on the Binance platform.

