CoinList has announced the launch of its Chainflip (FLIP) token sale, slated for 1:00 AM Beijing time on September 1, 2023. Registrations are currently open for interested participants. The total supply for the sale stands at 4.5 million FLIP (ERC20) tokens, priced at $1.83 each, with a 100% unlock on the Token Generation Event (TGE) at the mainnet launch, expected around October 24, 2023. However, this date may change up to 120 days following the sale's conclusion.

Initial purchase limits range from a $100 minimum to a $4,000 maximum. Participants must register before the deadline at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 28, 2023. Chainflip is a decentralized, trustless protocol enabling seamless value transfers between various blockchains, such as BTC, EVM, and their underlying networks.