The Crypto Basic reports that leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider, Ledger, has issued a new scam alert in a tweet, warning the XRP community of fraudulent airdrop schemes targeting their members. According to Ledger, these fake airdrop ads have been created by malicious actors intending to steal funds from unsuspecting XRP holders.

In light of these dangers, Ledger urges the XRP community to stay vigilant and exercise caution when encountering airdrop ads, helping protect members from potential losses and the negative impact of scams in the crypto space.