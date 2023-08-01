According to Glassnode metrics, the number of Ethereum addresses in profit (7-day moving average) has reached a 1-month low of 68,601,108.685. The previous 1-month low, recorded at 68,606,934.179, was observed on July 31, 2023. This downtrend highlights fluctuations in Ethereum's market performance, impacting investors and holders alike. Market participants should take note of this metric to assess the general sentiment on Ethereum and make informed decisions accordingly.