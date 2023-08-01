According to a report by NFTgator, Ayre Group, a multinational investment consortium, has acquired a controlling stake in nChain, a leading blockchain research and development firm, for $570 million. The significant investment serves as a testament to nChain's prominent position in the blockchain industry and displays Ayre Group's confidence in the company's potential for future growth and innovation. As a result of this acquisition, Ayre Group expands its portfolio into the rapidly evolving world of blockchain technology, illustrating the increased interest and investment in the sector.
