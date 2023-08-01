On-chain data reveals that more than 83 million FDUSD stablecoins were issued today, with 68.29 million on the Ethereum network and 14.98 million on the BNB Chain. As a result, the total circulation of FDUSD now surpasses 100 million, standing at 79.42 million on the Ethereum platform and 25.07 million on the BNB Chain. This substantial growth highlights the increasing prominence of stablecoins in the digital asset space.
Over 83 Million FDUSD Stablecoins Issued Today, Total Circulation Surpasses 100 Million
2023-08-01 14:44
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
