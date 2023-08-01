Blockchain fund platform Solv Protocol has successfully raised $6 million in a recent investment round, which included participation from Japanese banking giant Nomura Securities' Laser Digital, UOB Venture Management, Mirana Ventures, Emirates Consortium, Matrix Partners, Bing Ventures, Apollo Capital, HashCIB, Geek Cartel, and Bytetrade Labs. The substantial funding showcases continued support for blockchain-based solutions and marks a significant milestone for Solv Protocol as it aims to further develop its offerings and drive growth in the blockchain space.
