According to a recent Whale Alert, a significant transaction has been reported involving the transfer of 50,000,000 USDT (equivalent to 50,065,000 USD) from Binance to an unknown wallet. This large-scale transfer showcases an active cryptocurrency market and highlights the movement of substantial funds, possibly impacting market trends and investor sentiment.
2023-08-01 14:14
