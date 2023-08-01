eTukTuk, based on the BNB Chain, aims to introduce affordable electric vehicles (EVs) and widely accessible charging stations in developing countries, starting with Sri Lanka in 2023. Designed to be safer and more reliable compared to traditional tuk-tuks, the eTukTuk EVs feature a patented roll cage design and LFP batteries, addressing carbon emissions and global pollution issues.

The planned charging stations will be OCPP 2.0 compliant, with a blockchain-based ecosystem enabling Territory Partners to earn rewards. The TukToken, powering the ecosystem, is intended to serve as an effective payment and reward solution for long-term network participants.