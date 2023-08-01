The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is experiencing a growth trend, with data from IntoTheBlock indicating a nearly 10% increase in large transactions over the past week. SHIB whale activity has led to $12.65 million in large transactions across 45 recorded transactions.

Though profitability for SHIB token holders has seen a dip, the continued interest in the protocol is highlighted by recent milestones. As the Shiba Inu ecosystem marks its third anniversary, the introduction of Shibarium - the Ethereum-based Layer 2 protocol for the meme coin - is seen as a significant development in the project's progress.