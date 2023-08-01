South China Morning Post reports that Apple has removed over 100 chatbot applications, including popular AI-based apps, from its App Store in China. This move comes as the country prepares for the implementation of tighter regulations on AI-based services, set to take effect on March 1, 2023.

These regulatory changes emphasize the Chinese government's increased scrutiny on AI-based platforms and services, underlining the importance of data protection and user privacy. The removal of these chatbot apps signifies Apple's alignment with the new regulations, ensuring compliance and addressing the growing concerns regarding information security.