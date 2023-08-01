Foresight News reports that QuickNode, a blockchain development platform, has introduced its Core Node API on the AWS Marketplace. This new addition allows enterprises to deploy QuickNode endpoints on AWS and readily access blockchain data, thereby improving overall accessibility and integration possibilities for businesses exploring blockchain technology.
