According to Decrypt, Ethereum welcomes a new addition as Term Labs launches its fixed-rate lending protocol, aiming to bring much-needed stability to the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. The protocol features zero slippage and no spread, making it an attractive option for professional portfolios. Additionally, it offers lower fees and supports high-quality blue chip collateral, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins.

During the test phase with 2,000 testnet users and a private mainnet beta, the most popular lending and borrowing activities consisted of borrowing stablecoins against liquid staking tokens and Tether against USDC. Looking ahead, Term Finance has plans to extend its reach to other blockchains and layer-2 solutions, further expanding its footprint in the DeFi ecosystem.