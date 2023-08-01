Starbucks has introduced a new NFT loyalty program called the Starbucks Green Apron Collection, featuring 5,000 NFTs based on apron designs from the company's 50-year history, appealing to both crypto enthusiasts and loyal customers.

Starbucks has announced a unique NFT loyalty initiative, the Starbucks Green Apron Collection, which features 5,000 one-of-a-kind NFTs inspired by the coffee giant's apron designs throughout its 50-year history. The initiative targets both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and loyal Starbucks customers who appreciate the company's heritage.

Members of the Starbucks Odyssey program have the opportunity to purchase up to 2 NFTs at a flat price of $100 each. Those who complete 3 'journeys' prior to July 28, as well as Starbucks employees, can mint their NFTs 3 hours early. Each NFT comes with a bonus of 1,500 points, which will be deducted from the holder's annual total if the NFT 'stamp' is sold or transferred.

The Starbucks Green Apron Collection demonstrates the company's innovative approach to incorporating blockchain technology and NFTs into their loyalty programs, providing an engaging experience for customers while exploring new possibilities within the crypto space.



