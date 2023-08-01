Judge Jed Rakoff has ruled that tokens minted on the Terraform Blockchain qualify as securities under the Howey test, disregarding legal precedent and denying Terraform Labs' attempt to dismiss the SEC's court case against them. This decision could potentially impact Ripple Labs' ongoing legal battle.

The collapse of Terraform Labs has prompted regulatory investigations in both South Korea and the United States. As part of its defense strategy in the US, Terraform's legal team sought to leverage Ripple's recent successes against the SEC to support their case. However, Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that the tokens minted on the Terraform Blockchain are considered securities under the Howey test.

The ruling emphasizes the complexity and evolving regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies, as legal interpretations continue to change and adapt to each unique case.



