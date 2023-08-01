The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has ordered four local crypto firms, including Kuna, CoinPay, GEO Pay, and Qmall, to submit their financial statements for the first two quarters of 2023 within seven days, along with data on operating volumes and fund reception and transfer.

Michael Chobanyan, the founder and CEO of Kuna exchange, confirmed the news, stating that the reasons behind the NBU's actions remain unclear. Regardless of apparent hostility toward the crypto sector, Chobanyan sees potential advantages in the government's recent demands, as Kuna is focused on expanding into the European market. The request for financial data highlights the growing regulatory scrutiny faced by crypto businesses worldwide.

