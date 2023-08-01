Odaily Planet Daily News reports that the founder of Curve has sold a total of 54.5 million CRV tokens for $21.8 million in funds, with various buyers identified through on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember reveals the founder of Curve has sold a total of 54.5 million CRV tokens, accumulating $21.8 million in proceeds. The sales data outlines that:

- 12.5 million CRVs were sold to DWFLabs

- 3.75 million CRVs were sold to Huang Licheng

- 2.5 million CRVs were sold to Cream.Finance

- 2.5 million CRVs were sold to addresses starting with 0xb0b

- 1.25 million CRVs were sold to addresses starting with 0xcb5

- 250,000 CRVs were sold to addresses starting with 0x9db

The distribution of CRV tokens to various buyers demonstrates the founder's efforts to liquidate some of their holdings, but the reason behind the sale is not yet evident.

