The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reportedly opened an account on the decentralized social platform Mastodon for a six-month trial intending to evaluate its feasibility based on user participation and associated costs.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has established an account on Mastodon, an open-source decentralized distributed microblog social network that lets users create and manage instances based on the network. The BBC will conduct a six-month test before determining whether to continue its operation on Mastodon based on user engagement and costs. As of now, BBC's Mastodon account has attracted a few thousand followers at most.

Tristan Ferne, from BBC Research and Development, explained the move in a blog post, stating that exploring distributed and decentralized social media aligns with the BBC's public service purpose. The implementation of an account on Mastodon demonstrates the organization's interest in adopting innovative approaches to media sharing and communications.

