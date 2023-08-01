The People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange will continue the pilot research and development of the digital RMB, among other initiatives, during the second half of 2023.

The People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange recently held a work conference to discuss their agenda for the second half of 2023. According to Odaily Planet Daily News, the meeting outlined several key objectives for this period. In addition to continuing the pilot research and development of the digital renminbi, the authorities plan to coordinate and promote legislative revisions, deepen big data applications in statistical analysis, and address the "capital chain" involved in gambling and fraud.

Moreover, the institutions aim to steadily develop the treasury informatization project, strengthen credit supervision, enforce anti-money laundering measures, and refine the quality and efficiency of financial research and advisory services. As part of their ongoing efforts, the Chinese government demonstrates its commitment to financial innovation and enhancing regulatory measures in the country's financial system.

