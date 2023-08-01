A zero transfer phishing attack resulted in a scammer stealing $20 million worth of USDT stablecoin on August 1. Tether has since blacklisted the wallet, with speculation circulating about the scammer's identity.

On August 1, a scammer executed a zero transfer phishing attack, managing to steal $20 million in USDT stablecoin. The attacker tricked their victim into sending the funds to a phishing address resembling a known address. Zero transfer phishing attacks have been steadily increasing within the cryptocurrency scene, with losses exceeding $40 million as a result of such incidents.

In response to the attack, Tether immediately froze the victim's wallet, stirring speculation about the scammer's identity. This quick action by Tether highlights the importance of cybersecurity measures and the need for constant vigilance within the rapidly changing crypto landscape. Crypto users should remain cautious and verify all transactions to avoid falling prey to similar attacks.

