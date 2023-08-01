Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Berenberg analyst Mark Palmer has stated that recent amendments to the 2024 U.S. National Defense Act may lead to increased Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) requirements, posing challenges for stablecoin issuers to comply with such regulations.

According to Berenberg analyst Mark Palmer, the 2024 U.S. National Defense Act, with its recent amendments, might heighten KYC and AML requirements, creating compliance difficulties for stablecoin issuers. As Palmer highlighted, the identity of stablecoin holders can be determined only at the time of asset issuance and redemption (Cointelegraph).

These potential regulatory changes could have significant implications for the stablecoin sector, as issuers might have to adjust their procedures to meet the enhanced compliance requirements. The developments underscore the increasing attention of regulators on the cryptocurrency industry and highlight the sector's need to adapt to a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

Stakeholders and market participants are keeping a close watch on these changes and are likely to continue examining and adapting their operations to satisfy any new regulatory demands for KYC and AML.

