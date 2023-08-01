Odaily Planet Daily News reports that, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the founder of Curve has sold 4.25 million CRV tokens to DCF GOD through an Over-the-Counter (OTC) transaction, with an average price of $0.4 USDT per token.

As monitored by Lookonchain, the founder of Curve has executed an OTC transaction, selling 4.25 million CRV tokens to DCF GOD at an average price of $0.4 USDT per token. This sale brings the total number of CRV tokens sold through OTC transactions to 29.25 million.

OTC transactions provide parties with an opportunity to efficiently trade large amounts of cryptocurrency without significantly affecting the market price. The sale of 4.25 million CRV tokens to DCF GOD indicates a growing interest in the DeFi space, particularly in the Curve platform and CRV tokens. As more industry players invest and support DeFi projects, the market looks forward to continued growth and potential future opportunities.