Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Justin Sun recently tweeted his intention to introduce the stUSDT pool on the Curve platform. This comes after previous reports of Sun purchasing 5 million CRV tokens from the founder of Curve through OTC.

In a recent tweet, Justin Sun revealed his plans to launch the stUSDT pool on the Curve platform. This development follows reports of Sun's acquisition of 5 million CRV tokens from the founder of Curve via an Over-the-Counter (OTC) transaction.

The introduction of the stUSDT pool on Curve signifies a growing interest in the DeFi industry and further expansion of the Curve platform. With prominent figures like Justin Sun actively participating and investing in the DeFi ecosystem, it highlights the potential for growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving market. Market watchers and participants anticipate more exciting developments and opportunities in the DeFi space as