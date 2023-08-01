Odaily Planet Daily News reveals that, according to a recent Thther report, Tether has expanded its Bitcoin holdings by $70 million, equivalent to 2,310 Bitcoins for the second quarter.

As per the Thther report, Tether has augmented its Bitcoin portfolio by acquiring an additional $70 million worth of the cryptocurrency, amounting to 2,310 Bitcoins considering the prices in the second quarter. Prior to this acquisition, Tether's Bitcoin holdings were valued at $1.5 billion during the first quarter, which later rose to $1.67 billion in the second quarter.

This move by Tether indicates the company's continued confidence in the value and growth potential of Bitcoin as a dominant player in the cryptocurrency market. It also highlights the desire among market participants to strengthen their positions in the industry, with strategic investments and portfolio diversification being key elements of their approach.