Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Scopescan researcher Bobie disclosed DWF Labs has executed a purchase of 2.5 million CRV tokens through an OTC transaction, with an average price of $0.4 USDT per token, for a total value of $1 million.

This transaction reflects the growing interest in the DeFi sphere and showcases the potential of the Curve platform and CRV tokens. With DWF Labs making such a significant investment, it demonstrates the company's confidence in the prospects of the token and the broader DeFi ecosystem. Market participants and investors are keeping a close eye on CRV and other DeFi tokens, anticipating future growth opportunities.

