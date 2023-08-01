Odaily Planet Daily News reports that CRV is about to undergo a production cut of approximately 15%, per its white paper. The previous halving took place on August 15, 2022.

The production cut could potentially impact the CRV token's price and trading volume, as a reduction in the supply of newly minted tokens may lead to increased demand. It remains to be seen how the market responds to the production cut and the possible implications for the token's future value. Market participants are advised to keep track of the upcoming developments and consider their potential effects on CRV's price action.



