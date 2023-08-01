Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Huang Licheng has acquired 3.75 million CRV tokens through an OTC transaction, with an average price of $0.4 USDT per token, for a total investment of $1.5 million.



The purchase highlights the continued interest in the DeFi market, with investors and traders seeking opportunities for growth and diversification. The acquisition of CRV tokens, in particular, indicates Huang Licheng's faith in both the Curve platform and the potential of the Curve token. As the DeFi ecosystem flourishes, more prominent investors are expected to enter the market, looking for lucrative prospects.

