The price of the LeetSwap exchange token LEET nosedives to zero instantly, as reported by Odaily Planet Daily. This sudden drop occurs after the token deployer removed most of the token's liquidity at 11:00.

LeetSwap, a decentralized trading platform on Base, previously reported a possible attack on some liquidity pools, resulting in the suspension of trading. The exchange highlighted that its code, forked from Solidly, has a built-in feature that allows for the suspension of trading in potential security-related events.

Given the situation, an investigation into the matter is expected as the exchange works to restore functionality and traders' confidence in the platform. It remains to be seen how LeetSwap will address the token's sudden drop to zero and its impact on users.