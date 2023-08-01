A recent onchain investigation into the Multichain exploiter address led to surprising connections, revealing a possible link to the alleged $40 million bribe that SBF is accused of providing the Chinese government.

A highly intriguing onchain investigation was conducted, tracing the movements from the tagged Multichain exploiter address 0x622e5. In the last 24 hours, this address sent over 1000 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) to a new address 0x3c74b, which has been selling to Tether (USDT). 0x3c74b is utilizing a Gate IO account to launder the funds, specifically deposit address 0x96345.

The deposit address has an extensive flow of funds coming into it from a variety of notable addresses. These financial connections raise speculation and questions surrounding their involvement in the alleged $40 million bribe that SBF has been accused of providing to the Chinese government.

While the evidence gathered through this onchain investigation seems compelling, it's important to approach these links and connections with caution until further information is available. The crypto industry is known for its complex web of transactions, and determinig the intentions behind each transfer can be a challenging task.



