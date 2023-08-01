The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,720 and $29,474 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,937, down by -1.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALPACA, AKRO, and POWR, up by 35%, 13%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
XRPScan Introduces Enhanced Developer Portal to Boost XRP Ledger Adoption
Curve Founder Repays 5.14 Million FRAX Debt and Withdraws 12.5 Million CRV Collateral
Scammers Steal Italian Government Emails to Access Twitter Legal Request Portal, Forge Fake Subpoenas
FTX Confirms Plans to Relaunch Exchange, Formulate Bankruptcy Strategy
Rumors Suggest Memecoin BALD Deployer May Be Linked to FTX or Alameda, Possibly SBF Himself
Bitcoin Drops Below $29,000, Triggering Nearly $100 Million in Liquidations
Curve Founder Possibly Conducts OTC Transactions of CRV at $0.4, Repays Fraxlend Debts
New US Defense Bill Amendment May Impact Stablecoin Issuers and Coinbase Revenue
LeetSwap Hacked, Attacker Profits $624,000, SlowMist Security Team Reports
Curve Founder Michael Egorov Creates crvUSD/fFRAX Liquidity Pool for CRV/FRAX Market on FraxLend
Volatility Shares Plans to Launch Ethereum Futures ETF, Seeks SEC Approval
Litecoin's Third Halving Event Approaches, Founder Promotes Silver Collector Cards
LlamaRisk Publishes Comprehensive Review of Curve Finance Vulnerability Incident
Curve Finance Identifies Two Unsafe Pools Amid Security Considerations
SEC Accuses Richard Heart of Selling Unregistered Securities Through Hex, Pulse Chain, and PulseX
Market movers:
ETH: $1833 (-1.81%)
BNB: $245.4 (+0.78%)
XRP: $0.6892 (-2.09%)
DOGE: $0.07688 (-2.82%)
ADA: $0.3052 (-2.46%)
SOL: $23.49 (-3.81%)
TRX: $0.0782 (-0.28%)
LTC: $90.39 (-3.59%)
MATIC: $0.68 (-2.91%)
DOT: $5.081 (-1.87%)
Top gainers on Binance:
ALPACA/BUSD (+35%)
AKRO/BUSD (+13%)
POWR/BUSD (+7%)