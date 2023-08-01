The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,720 and $29,474 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,937, down by -1.43%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALPACA, AKRO, and POWR, up by 35%, 13%, and 7%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1833 (-1.81%)

  • BNB: $245.4 (+0.78%)

  • XRP: $0.6892 (-2.09%)

  • DOGE: $0.07688 (-2.82%)

  • ADA: $0.3052 (-2.46%)

  • SOL: $23.49 (-3.81%)

  • TRX: $0.0782 (-0.28%)

  • LTC: $90.39 (-3.59%)

  • MATIC: $0.68 (-2.91%)

  • DOT: $5.081 (-1.87%)

Top gainers on Binance: