The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,720 and $29,474 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,937, down by -1.43%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALPACA, AKRO, and POWR, up by 35%, 13%, and 7%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: