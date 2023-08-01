Curve founder Michael Egorov has recently repaid a 1.01 million MIN debt and withdrawn 2.5 million CRV on the Abracadabra platform, as reported by Foresight News.

On August 1, 2023, at 12:45, Foresight News reported that Michael Egorov, the founder of Curve, has repaid a debt of 1.01 million MIN tokens. According to the same source, Egorov has also withdrawn 2.5 million CRV tokens. Both transactions took place on the Abracadabra platform, a popular DeFi platform in the cryptocurrency space.

The fulfillment of the debt by Egorov and his withdrawal of CRV tokens highlight the ongoing activity of key industry players in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Although the reasons for these transactions remain undisclosed, they underscore the continued growth and evolution of the DeFi landscape, as well as the engagement of prominent individuals within the space.



