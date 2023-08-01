As Bitcoin struggles to break the $31,000 mark and Ethereum battles to maintain the $2,000 level, investors are increasingly turning to stablecoins such as Tether USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI for stability amidst market volatility.

Amidst the continuing volatility in the cryptocurrency market, large-scale investors (whales and sharks) are accumulating stablecoins like Tether USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI, with Bitcoin and Ethereum facing considerable challenges in surpassing their psychological barriers. Bitcoin has been repeatedly unable to break through the $31,000 mark, while Ethereum struggles to keep its value above $2,000.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, data from Coinglass suggests that traders remain optimistic about the future of both leading cryptocurrencies. Many traders maintain hope for a potential price rise in BTC and ETH, even as they find temporary comfort in their stablecoin positions.

The trend of investors accumulating stablecoins reflects the market's current state of instability, which leaves many seeking a safe haven for their assets. As the crypto market continues to evolve, it remains uncertain whether BTC and ETH will regain their momentum and break through the barriers they currently face.



