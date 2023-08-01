A cryptocurrency address starting with 0xa7bf has stolen 20 million USDT through a zero-transfer scam, as monitored by PeckShield, prompting Tether to blacklist the address.

According to Foresight News, blockchain security company PeckShield has reported that a cryptocurrency address starting with 0xa7bf has successfully stolen 20 million USDT through a zero-transfer scam. The fraudulent transaction happened on August 1, 2023, at 11:58.

In response to the incident, Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin, has taken immediate action by blacklisting the address. This prevents the stolen funds from being moved or transacted in any manner, effectively limiting the scammer's ability to profit from the heist.

As the blockchain and cryptocurrency community continues to grow, scams and malicious activities like this raise concerns over security and highlight the importance of proper safeguards. Stakeholders in the industry will likely be closely monitoring this situation for further developments and potential measures to protect users' assets.