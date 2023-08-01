Open Exchange (OPNX) has successfully processed its first batch of FTX claims and launched the FTX/oUSD spot market, as announced by Zhu Su, founder of Three Arrows Capital.

Previously reported, OPNX was founded by Zhu Su and others to tokenize FTX claims. Users holding assets on FTX and Celsius Network now have the ability to trade their claims on the OPNX platform. When users decide to sell their claims, they will receive the platform's native tokens, reOX or oUSD, in return. These tokens can then be used as collateral for conducting transactions on the OPNX platform.

The launch of the FTX/oUSD spot market and the successful processing of the first batch of FTX claims indicate the growing potential for this claims trading ecosystem. It remains to be seen how the wider market is impacted by these developments.