In July 2023, the Shiba Inu community burned a total of 2.09 billion SHIB tokens in 412 separate transactions, marking a 27% surge in their monthly burn rate. Akai Token emerged as the top SHIB burner of the month, while a mysterious wallet and a dormant wallet also contributed to the SHIB supply reduction.

As a direct result of the heightened burn activity, the price of SHIB appreciated by 9.6% in the past month, placing it as the 14th largest cryptocurrency globally by market capitalization. This increase underscores the community's determination to decrease the circulating supply and potentially attract further investor interest in the token. The Shiba Inu community's commitment to burning tokens remains a key driver in the token's market performance and overall trajectory.



