Ripple has enlisted the expertise of former SDNY attorney Douglas Samuel Zolkind to bolster its legal team in the ongoing lawsuit against the SEC. The XRP community is optimistic about a potential 30% rally in XRP price due to a pennant pattern formation, though the risk of a correction phase remains given market weakness.

Ripple has added former Southern District of New York (SDNY) attorney Douglas Samuel Zolkind to its legal team in the continuing lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Zolkind, known for his experience in white collar criminal defense and government investigations, is expected to reinforce Ripple's legal standing in the case.

In the meantime, the XRP community is abuzz with anticipation over a possible 30% rally in XRP price following the formation of a pennant pattern. However, there is also potential for a market correction should broader market weakness persist. The SEC is contemplating an appeal against Judge Torres' summary judgment ruling, while Ripple and the SEC have been ordered to agree on dates for a possible settlement regarding other matters related to the XRP sale to institutional investors.

This development could mark a significant turning point in the case, and the XRP community is keeping a watchful eye on any progress that may impact the cryptocurrency's value and future prospects.