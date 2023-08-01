XRPScan has launched an improved XRPSCAN API platform, providing a user-friendly experience for developers and promoting innovation within the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem. The REST API platform offers real-time monitoring and analysis of XRP transactions on the ledger.

XRPScan has unveiled its new and updated developer portal, the XRPSCAN API platform, designed to offer an enhanced and more streamlined experience for developers interested in leveraging the capabilities of the XRP Ledger. The platform provides a comprehensive set of REST APIs, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of XRP transactions on the ledger.

The XRPSCAN API platform aims to attract a wide range of developers, encouraging a boost in creativity and innovation within the XRPL ecosystem. It is expected to drive a new wave of innovation on the ledger. The XRPL, known for its high throughput, low fees, and environmental efficiency, appeals to developers seeking to build innovative and sustainable blockchain solutions.

The upgraded portal opens up new opportunities for developers, fostering growth and development within the XRP Ledger ecosystem and potentially attracting even more users.

