Curve founder Michael Egorov has reportedly repaid around 5.14 million FRAX in debt and withdrawn 12.5 million CRV as collateral, according to on-chain data revealed by Foresight News.

Curve is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that focuses on providing stablecoin liquidity and offers various services, such as swaps, lending, and staking. The recent repayment of debt and withdrawal of collateral by Egorov reflects his financial engagement with the platform and may pique the interest of Curve users and stakeholders.