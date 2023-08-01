CertiK Skynet has detected a suspicious movement of funds from an address labeled as "Fake_Phishing182232" to Tornado Cash. The transaction involves 231 ETH, equivalent to approximately $422K.

Tornado Cash is a fully decentralized protocol known for improving transaction privacy on the Ethereum network. By utilizing the platform, the suspicious funds may become harder to track, potentially allowing the malicious actor behind the phishing address to evade detection.

The CertiK Skynet alert serves as a reminder of the importance of actively monitoring and detecting suspicious transactions on the blockchain. This vigilance can aid in thwarting fraudulent activities and preserving the security and stability of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

