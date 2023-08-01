Binance Launchpool plans to list CyberConnect and enable users to stake BNB, TUSD, and FDUSD to receive CYBER token rewards over a 30-day period starting in August 2023. The total Launchpool reward will be 3 million CYBER tokens, comprising 3% of the total supply. CyberConnect's disclosed token economic model indicates that 9% of tokens will be used for community rewards, with some early users receiving airdropped tokens.

CyberConnect has revealed its token economic model, which outlines the distribution of the 100 million total CYBER tokens. The model shows that 34% of tokens are earmarked for ecological development, 25.12% will be allocated to private investors, 15% will be distributed to teams and consultants, and 10.88% will serve as a community treasury. Additionally, 9% of tokens are set aside for community rewards, with CyberConnect allocating 3% of tokens to both the CoinList public sale and the Binance Launchpool.

Furthermore, early CyberConnect users will receive a share of the 2.4 million token airdrop. Eligible recipients include those who hold Mystery Box, The Shards, Mini Shards, W3ST, CyberProfile Early Adopter NFT, and CyberProfile Premium Handle.