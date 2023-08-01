Scammers have stolen Italian Government email credentials to gain access to Twitter's Legal Request portal. They have used this access to ban accounts, look up information, and remove posts by forging fake subpoenas. The phishing scammer Chase, aka HZ, is suspected to be involved. Twitter has been urged to investigate the issue and revoke access to the stolen email account.

According to ZachXBT, scammers have reportedly stolen Italian Government email addresses and used them to make fraudulent requests in order to access Twitter's Legal Request portal. With this access, the scammers have been able to ban accounts, look up information, and even remove posts using forged fake subpoenas.

An example of one such incident involves the project @arbitrum. Several requests were made using alleged Italian law enforcement email addresses. Earlier this week, Twitter received an email stating that Italian law enforcement had "requested" the removal of five normal tweets.

The suspected individual involved in this scam is Chase, also known as HZ, a known phishing scammer. His assets were previously seized by law enforcement after he stole millions of dollars. Chase allegedly messaged a user on Telegram, mentioning the Italian law enforcement request that the user had received.

This malicious exploitation of Twitter's Legal Request portal by scammers has led to harassment and a loss of funds for targeted individuals and projects. In response, Twitter has been called upon to review the fake reports and revoke access to the compromised email account to protect users and projects from further harm.

