Kucoin, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, has recently updated its asset reserve certificate. The latest figures reveal that, as of August 1, Kucoin held over 19,000 BTC, 157,000 ETH, 920 million USDT, and 96 million USDC in reserves. Despite these substantial holdings, the total value of the exchange's reserves has decreased by around $130 million compared to the previous month.

This decline could be attributed to a combination of factors, such as market fluctuations, user withdrawals, and variations in trading volume. As the cryptocurrency market seesaws between bullish and bearish sentiments, exchanges like Kucoin will likely continue to experience shifts in their asset reserves.