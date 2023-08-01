According to Cointime, an amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) may create compliance challenges for stablecoin issuers, including Circle's USD Coin (USDC), due to new KYC and anti-money laundering measures. If passed, the amendment could adversely affect Coinbase's revenue, given that 27% of its Q1 2021 net revenue came from interest income generated by USDC.

Stablecoins such as Circle's USD Coin (USDC) may face difficulties in complying with new Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) measures, according to an amendment in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). If passed, the amendment would require the US Treasury Secretary to establish examination standards for cryptocurrency assets to ensure their compliance with money laundering and sanctions laws.

Berenberg analyst Mark Palmer has warned that this could lead to a further decline in USDC's market cap, as stablecoin holders' identities can only be established when the asset is issued and redeemed. This development might pose challenges for Coinbase, which derived 27% of its net revenue from interest income on USDC during Q1 2021.

Despite these concerns, Berenberg has maintained its "hold" rating for Coinbase's stock. The analyst notes significant uncertainty in the future, but Coinbase has a cushion and flexibility with its substantial balance of cash and equivalents.

