According to Wu Blockchain, rumors are circulating about possible links between the Memecoin BALD deployer (0xcc...6389) and FTX or Alameda, with some speculating that it could even be Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) himself. The address in question has had frequent and large transfers with FTX and another owner's address recorded $20 million in fund transactions with Alameda-related addresses, leading some to believe that it could be a trader within Alameda or a connected market-making team.

Upon further analysis, the probability of the BALD deployer being linked to SBF or the FTX/Alameda core team is low. As noted by user @FrankResearcher, over $40 million in funds have flowed through Coinbase, making it unlikely that fake KYC information would be used to maintain the address. It is important to note that any connections between the parties mentioned and the BALD deployer remain speculative and unconfirmed.



