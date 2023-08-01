Bitcoin slumped below $29,000 for the first time in a month and a half, causing almost $100 million in liquidations and negatively affecting over-leveraged traders. The majority of liquidations stemmed from long positions, while altcoins such as Dogecoin, Solana, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Polygon, and Stellar experienced declines between 3-5% in a single day.

Investors and traders should remain cautious, as the market's volatility may lead to additional liquidations and disruptions in the short term.