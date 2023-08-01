Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, has reaffirmed that XRP is not a security despite the recent decision in the TerraForm Labs case causing confusion in the market. The ruling, which rejected the use of Judge Torres' decision in the Ripple case to dismiss the SEC's lawsuit against TerraForm Labs' founder, Do Kwon, does not change XRP's classification as a non-security. Alderoty has invited legal experts to weigh in on Judge Rakoff's comment regarding the Ripple ruling.

Given XRP's significance in the cryptocurrency industry and the ongoing legal disputes involving Ripple and the SEC, Alderoty's statements aim to prevent any further ambiguity surrounding the classification of XRP.

