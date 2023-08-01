An address has lost $1 million worth of aWBTC due to an "ERC20 Approval" phishing attack, as reported by Web3 anti-fraud platform Scam Sniffer. SlowMist founder Yu Xian indicates that the address signed a signature increaseAllowance to raise the authorization limit, a standard interface similar to approve in ERC20.

