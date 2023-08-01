The Korean National Power Party is set to gather personal information consent forms for virtual asset investigations from its members within this week, according to News1. Ongoing negotiations are focused on relevant procedural aspects.

While the specific reasons behind the virtual asset investigation and its potential implications for the party and its members are not yet clear, the prompt collection of consent forms signifies the Korean National Power Party's determination to facilitate the investigation and adhere to any regulatory requirements.