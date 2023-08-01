Venture capital firm a16z has transferred the last of its 6,586 MKRs, valued at approximately $8.1 million, to Coinbase. This latest transaction marks over 30,000 MKRs, or roughly $46.14 million, transferred to the cryptocurrency exchange in the past month.

Foresight News reports that, according to Twitter user Ember's monitoring, the last 6,586 – or approximately $8.1 million worth – of MKR tokens have been transferred from two a16z addresses. Based on previous transactions, these MKR tokens are expected to be transferred to Coinbase in batches over the next few days.

This marks the transfer of 37,518 MKRs, valued at approximately $46.14 million, from a16z to Coinbase within the past month. While the reason behind these transfers has not been specified, it reflects significant activity between the venture capital firm and the cryptocurrency exchange.