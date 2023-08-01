Data from OKLink multi-chain browser shows Aave's total deposits have experienced a significant decrease of more than 12% since July 29, falling from $5.25 billion to $4.61 billion.

The factors contributing to this sharp decline in Aave's total deposits are not detailed in the report. Further analysis is necessary to determine the potential reasons behind the downturn and its implications for the platform and its users. This drop in deposits may impact the overall dynamics of the decentralized finance sector, given Aave's significant presence in the industry.

